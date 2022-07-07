Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Sandra Douglas Morgan has just made NFL history, as the Las Vegas Raiders have announced her as the league’s first Black female president.

It’s no secret that the major professional sports leagues in America have struggled with diversity in the higher ranks. To date, there have been just three Black team presidents. She’s also just the third woman to serve in such a role.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Morgan is no stranger to knocking down glass ceilings. From 2019-2021 she was a chairwoman on the Nevada Gaming Control Board, where she was the first Black woman to hold that title as well.

Morgan joins the Raiders as their third team president in the last year. Interim president Dan Ventrelle was fired last May and the position has been vacant ever since.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan stated in a letter to her staff earlier today.

The Raiders are expected to announce Morgan in a press conference today at 4 pm eastern.

You can find more details for this story [here].

The Latest:

Watch Trailer: Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown Star In Upcoming Comedy Film ‘Honk for Jesus’

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Silver Two Piece Ensemble

Dave Chappelle Wants To Know ‘What’s in a Name?’ In His New Netflix Special

Raleigh Protesters Search For Emmett Till’s Accuser, Demanding Her Arrest

Mutulu Shakur Has Terminal Cancer And Less Than Six Months To Live, Organizers Are Making A Major Push For His Release

Jason Whitlock Compares Brittney Griner To Jan. 6 ‘Political Prisoners’

Explaining Brittney Griner’s Guilty Plea At Her Trial In Russia

Yeezy Taught Me: Watch North West Call Out the Paparazzi In True Kanye Fashion

Sandra Douglas Morgan Hired as NFL’s First Black Woman at Team President

Black GOP Candidate Releases Pro-Gun Ad With KKK Imagery Using AR-15 To Fight ‘Democrats In Klan Hoods’

Sandra Douglas Morgan Hired as NFL’s First Black Woman at Team President was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com