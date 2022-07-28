Music Legend, Sheila E., is Totally Vibing to Tye Tribbett’s New Single “Get Up”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

When the iconic Sheila E. is found vibing to your smash hit “Get Up” , you know you have a hit on your hands. In fact, two-time Grammy-, Soul Train Music-, Stellar-, and Dove Award-winning Tye Tribbett entire project All Things New has that kind of affect! The musical powerhouse is one of the most relevant voices of our generation. All Things New is a must-hear musical evolution of one of music’s most iconic artists.

“I made this album to fight against the feeling of defeat in light of everything we have all been through these past few years” says Tribbett. “I wanted to put a joyful experience out in the world to remind not just me, but all of us that there is still beauty to the world.” He continues, “Like my first single “New” says, ‘We not dead, we livin… Newer times for newer gifts.’ Hopefully we can use a jubilant album to renew and refresh our souls!”

All Things New tracklist

1. All Things New

2. Get Up

3. Be Alright

4. Immanuel

5. Walk By Faith feat. PJ Morton

6. We Need You Intro

7. We Need You feat. Kierra Sheard and Mali Music

8. Anyhow Intro

9. Anyhow (Hallelujah)

10. Holy God Interlude

11. Saviour feat. Tim Bush

12. Great Is Our God feat. Tim Bowman, Jr.

13. IDK

14. So Good

15. New

16. Revive Us feat. Jalisa Faye

17. Anyhow Reprise feat. Kim Burrell, Jekayln Carr, Isaac Carree, Zacardi Cortez, Tasha Page & Isaiah Templeton

Check it out wherever you listen to music!

