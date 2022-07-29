Singer Marcus Jordan Shares How Working In Law Enforcement & Entertainment Helps ‘Bridge The Gap’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell had the opportunity to speak with gospel singer Marcus Jordan. He is a talented vocalist/songwriter and an important staple in the Houston community where he currently serves as a Pastor and Law Enforcement Officer.

He opens up about his experience at the Stellar Awards, what it’s like working as a police officer in the music industry by bridging the gap, and one thing we should all know if we ever encounter a police officer.

Take a listen to the full interview with Erica, Griff, and Marcus Jordan below!

