Brian Courtney Wilson Advances New Project with Release of ‘ALWAYS PEACE’

(Nashville, TN) — 3x Grammy nominee Brian Courtney Wilson drops a new song, “Always Peace,” on all digital platforms today, along with the performance video exclusively on YouTube.

Penning the retro-sounding song with writer and producer Dana Sorey, Wilson offers “Always Peace” as a call for peace in our lives and our circumstances no matter what. It is a timely reminder that there is rest and comfort in God that remains in both good and bad times. The song is available today everywhere you can stream and listen to music.

The single advances his forthcoming album “Transitions” which is considered to be Wilson’s most ambitious album to date. The album, produced by celebrated producer and music director Dana Soréy, is a musical conversation backed by world-class musicians and singers, captured live during a soulful jam session. Wilson aims to foster dialogue with listeners about faith, family, and community.

On Friday, Wilson will also release the companion “Always Peace” live performance video to his YouTube channel.

Well-known as a singer-songwriter who consistently bridges the sound of Gospel, R&B, and Soul, Brian Courtney Wilson continually explores a range of sounds while maintaining his signature smooth style.

“Always Peace,” is available on all digital platforms today.

About Brian Courtney Wilson:

Brian Courtney Wilson is a Stellar Award-winner, a GMA Dove Award-winner, and ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award winner, who has received nominations for three Grammy® Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and a Billboard Music Award. Since his debut release (2009’s Just Love), Wilson has delivered some of the most beloved songs and has established himself as one of our generation’s premier male inspirational voices. He has released five solo albums and is a modern Gospel messenger. Wilson’s singular tenor and community-minded ministry have won the artist a growing host of fans and critical acclaim.

