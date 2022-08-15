Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music New Video Release! “HE’S STILL THE LIGHT”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Patrick Lundy and The Ministers of Music are releasing the Official Music Video Debut of “He’s Still The Light” on Friday, August 12th on the “JD Wilford Presents YouTube Channel!”

This groundbreaking song will be streamed on multiple video platforms. “He’s Still The Light” was released at the end of 2021 and has impacted Gospel Radio and Top Streaming Playlists. 2021 marked Patrick Lundy’s 25th Year in Music Ministry with the release of the “Waymaker” Project and the follow-up release, “He’s Still The Light.”

Since his very first album release in 1995, Patrick Lundy has made his mark on the Gospel Music Industry by staying true to his Faith and his Amazing Team, “Patrick Lundy and The Ministers of Music.”

They have had some iconic performances at prestigious venues such as The White House, The Annual Capitol 4th of July Celebrations, and have toured overseas in London, Portugal, Spain, and Italy to name a few.

Patrick Lundy and The Ministers of Music celebrated their 25th anniversary with the release of the “Waymaker” project and the follow-up release, “He’s Still The Light” — impacting Gospel Radio and Digital Streaming Platforms Now!

See the extended and live video here!

