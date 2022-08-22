The McDonald’s 16th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Returns to Live, In-Person Concerts in Five U.S. Cities

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

CHICAGO , Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour® is back live and in person with an intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Inspired by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) homecomings, the 16th annual tour will launch in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month and bring showstopping musical performances by GRAMMY® Award winners Anthony Hamilton, Smokie Norful, Karen Clark Sheard, and other gospel and urban luminaries to five cities across the nation.

Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Donald Lawrence will resume his role as music director and, for the first time, social media personality and comedian Karlton Humes is bringing his unique brand of entertainment to the tour. In the spirit of the homecoming tradition, select shows will feature live performances by HBCU marching bands and gospel choirs. Fans can access free tickets at www.blackandpositivelygolden.com.

“Gospel Music has always been the heart and soul of the Black community. Our sound… our rhythms, our original hymns have sustained the community for generations,” said GRAMMY Award Winner and Tour Artist Smokie Norful. “It is a blessing to be back performing live on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour and to be in devotion with some of the greatest artists in the industry.”

As with previous years, the tour will demonstrate McDonald’s continued commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC). At each concert stop, attendees can donate through a love offering to support families served by the local Charity chapter.

“For the past 16 years, the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour has uplifted the Black community and helped RMHC serve local families,” said Harry Smith, Indiana McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Chair of the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. “We are elated to return to touching the hearts of our guests, crew members, and community.”

The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is one of the many company initiatives that feed and foster the community and inspire excellence. For more information on the 2022 Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, including tour stops and how to garner free tickets, visit us online at www.blackandpositivelygolden.com or on Instagram @WeAreGolden.

The McDonald’s 16th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Returns to Live, In-Person Concerts in Five U.S. Cities was originally published on praiserichmond.com