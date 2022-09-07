Healthy Ever After: Mental Health Tips For Students, Parents & Teachers

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Students all around the country are officially back in school. You want all to be safe during this time but with COVID-19, MonkeyPox, crime, and more, anxiety can set in. For today’s Healthy Ever After, we are focusing on the mental health of students, parents, and teachers.

Licensed psychologist, author, and life coach Dr. Sabrina Jackson returns to the Get Up Church to give us some mental health tips to help us during this school year.

Teachers: S.H.O.W.

S – Self-aware, and engage in self-care

H – Holler for help

O – Offer social and emotional support

W – Walk in validation and assistance

Parents: B.A.S.E.

B – Believe in our Children

A – Advocate for them without being an adversary

S – Support the process by being a partner in the process

E – Express excitement about the school year

Students: G.A.I.N.

G – Get a routine and a habit

A – Agree that you will succeed this year

I – Imagine your best year

N – Number one way to learn something is to teach it.

