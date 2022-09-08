Artist Spotlight: Jonathan McReynolds Releases A Video To His New Single “Your World”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The Artist Spotlight this week is on Jonathan McReynolds. The GRAMMY and Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds released the official music video for his newest single, “Your World” (MNRK Music Group).

“Your World” reminds the listener of God’s sovereignty – it’s a bop, intentionally upbeat, and happy. The song was written to help people lift the weights that hold them down. Known for bridging the gap between contemporary church music and the music of the past, Jonathan has included African American spiritual texts and the influences of Marvin Gaye and Mahalia Jackson.

Jonathan McReynolds shares, “This song reflects my evolution and growth. I am not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. Now, I am secure enough to take more risks and remove any limits to my creativity. It’s God’s World, and we are just living in it!”

