Tia Mowry Slays In Latest Instagram Style Reel

We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable Instagram Reels and earlier today, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off a series of stylish looks that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife, and mother took shared a fun, transition Reel of herself as she modeled a variety of looks with each one fitting the beauty perfectly! For her first look, she donned an all-black two-piece before she transitioned to a teal suit jacket and mini skirt. For both looks, she donned a smokey eye and Bantu knots with the back of her hair donning her natural curls.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as she danced around and was all smiles as she tried on her different looks to the sounds of Doja Cat. “When there’s a @dojacat remix…y’all know I gotta pull out all the stops!! What’s your favorite song right now?!” she captioned the energetic IG Reel. Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re always loving these fashionable Instagram Reels! Which look is your favorite?

