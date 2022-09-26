Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett in Hospital After Car Crash

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been taken to the hospital following a car crash after today’s practice. He’s said to have mild injuries.

This is a developing story.

VIA | NEWS 5 CLEVELAND

Garrett attended practice in Berea on Monday morning. After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. There was a female passenger in the car, according to OSHP.

We have no official word on the details of the accident, or what Garrett’s – or the other driver or passengers’ – injuries are. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

