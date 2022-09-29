HomeArts & Entertainment

CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Inaugural Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Black Tie Gala

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The legendary CeCe Winans’ first full-length live recording, Believe For It (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services) is getting ready to follow up this chart-topping project with a tour! That’s right Winans has just announced her first national tour in over a decade. Sponsored by Compassion International, the tour will stop in 21 cities beginning in Indianapolis on September 21 and CeCe promises to bring together church, community, and friends for an amazing, highly anticipated night of worship.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“This tour is going to be amazing,” says the 15 time Grammy award-winning Winans. “I can’t wait to share this experience LIVE with everyone across the country who has supported my career for all of these years, and those who will be hearing the new album for the first time.”

During the tour, Winans will be sharing classics like “Alabaster Box,” “More Than What I Wanted,” and many other hits that have made her the best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time.

For ticket information and more tour details, go to www.cecewinans.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

BELIEVE FOR IT TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, September 29  –   Augusta (Aiken) SC

Thursday,     September 30  –   Tampa, FL

Saturday,      October      1    –  Jacksonville, FL

Thursday,     October      6     –  Philadelphia, PA

Friday,          October      7     –  Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday,     October       8    –  Charlotte, NC

Thursday,     October     13    –  New Orleans, LA (Covington)

Friday,          October     14     – Dallas, TX

Saturday,      October     15     – Houston, TX

Friday,          October      21    –  Redlands, CA

Saturday,      October     22    –   San Diego, CA (Spring Valley)

Sunday,        October     23    –   Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, October     26    –   Sacramento, CA

Thursday,     October     27   –   Salem, OR

Friday,          October     28   –   Tacoma, WA

Wednesday, November   2   –    Denver, CO (Aurora)

Thursday,     November   3   –    Kansas City (Raytown)

Friday,          November   4    –   St. Louis, MO (St. Peters)

READ MORE:

 

CeCe Winans Lead The 37th Annual Stellar Awards With 8 Nominations
27th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

cece winans

Close