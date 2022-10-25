Marvin Sapp Lands Seventh Soul Train Music Award Nomination

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Dallas, TX – October 24, 2022 – It’s beginning to look a lot like award show season, and Marvin Sapp has landed his 7th Soul Train Music Award nomination just weeks after celebrating his single “All In Your Hands” reaching the #1 position on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart. He is nominated in the Best Gospel/Inspirational category.

Marvin Sapp is a two-time Soul Train Music Award winner, and remains excited anytime his name is announced as a nominee. “I love that the Soul Train Music Awards continue the great tradition of celebrating Black joy through song,” says Sapp. “It is an honor and a privilege to be among those considered to have released music this year that made people smile and gave people a sense of hope.”

2022 has marked numerous firsts for Sapp, including the first album released on his own record label, the TVONE premiere of the biopic Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story, and being officially crowned a “Billion Spinner” on Pandora. Still, the “preacher who happens to sing” has remained a consistent, in-person presence at The Chosen Vessel Cathedral where he is Senior Pastor. Currently celebrating three years at the Fort Worth, Texas based church, Sapp and his pastoral team recently oversaw a mass baptism of more than 100 people.

“I began pastoring at a new church in a new city just months before the height of the COVID19 pandemic. We had virtual services for almost two years, so this year has been one of renewed focus and revitalization at the Chosen Vessel Cathedral. The mass baptism was a time of refreshing for all of us.”

Sapp is nominated for his 15th album, Substance. The album debuted #1 when it was released, making it the singer’s seventh consecutive number one Gospel album debut. It also debuted #3 on the Top Christian/Gospel Albums sales chart.

Substance is available now everywhere digital music is sold.

About Elev8 Media & Entertainment & Marvin Sapp: Elev8 Entertainment is a multimedia entertainment company founded in 2020 by multiple award-winning recording artist Marvin Sapp. In addition to being a gifted preacher and businessman, Marvin Sapp is an author, radio show host and internationally renowned singer who has enjoyed a decorated 30-year music career. He has received 24 Stellar Awards, 2 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 BET Awards, 4 Dove Awards and 8 BMI Songwriter’s Awards for sales along with many other accolades and honors from national, regional and local institutions. A multiple Grammy and Billboard Award nominee, Sapp was named one of Billboard’s 2019 Top 10 Gospel Artists and his greatest hits album, The Very Best of Marvin Sapp, was one of Billboard’s Top 10 Gospel Albums of 2019. Marvin Sapp is one of the few Gospel artists who have reached 1 billion streams on Pandora, a feat that was officially crowned in 2022. A passionate and committed preacher, Marvin Sapp is Senior Pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas, a role he assumed in 2019.

Marvin Sapp Lands Seventh Soul Train Music Award Nomination was originally published on praiserichmond.com