Smokie Norful Explains Why His New Single ‘I Still Have You’ Is So Special

Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and author Smoke Norful joined the Get Up Church this morning to debut his brand new single “I Still Have You.”

Norful, who is also the Senior Pastor at Victory Cathedral Worship in Atlanta tells us the personal story behind the song, saying “I’m super, super excited about the song because it was not just a song that I wrote or a song that I released, this is a song that was written by me and my two sons. That makes it incredibly special. 20 years ago, 20 years ago, I released “I Need You Now” in the middle of you know, a storm. A whirlwind of things. My mother being paralyzed. My father having open heart surgery. The doctor telling my wife and I we would never have children naturally. And so for me, it’s more than special because it’s a testimony of God’s faithfulness that 20 years later, the same “I need you now” baby boy that was born as a miracle is helping me to write this song and they pushed me to release this. I wouldn’t put a new CD out, but they pushed me to release this. So “I Still Have You” was written in the middle of a pandemic to say that even in my weakest moments, I’m okay in my weakness your strip kicks in. It’s made perfect, because “I Still Have You.”

Norful talks to Erica and GRIFF about the 20th year anniversary of his breakthrough hit “I Need You Now” and his newest project, the importance of HBCUs and Critical Race Theory, and more.

