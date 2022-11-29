Official Trailer Released For Kirk Franklin’s ‘The Night Before Christmas’

, Get Up!

It’s officially the Christmas season and Lifetime has released the official trailer for Kirk Franklin’s “The Night Before Christmas.”

The film stars Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, and Luke James. It is set to premiere on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

The film is set to follow an estranged mother and daughter caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve who are forced to reconnect after seeking shelter inside a church full of parishioners.

