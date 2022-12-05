Chuck D Urges For Elon Musk To Remove N-Word From Twitter

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Chuck D is urging Elon Musk to ban the n-word on Twitter.

On Dec. 2, the Public Enemy rapper logged on to his Twitter account, demanding that the billionaire Tesla CEO address the inappropriate use of the slur on the social media platform.

“Yo @elonmusk the next thing Twitter should do is ban the N Word the N**ga & ni**er by anyone that uses it here,” Chuck wrote. “Then we know things are pointing in an equalized direction. Then you can convince Zuck to do the same at IG FB get it outta here suspend em. It’s as bad as that symbol.

Hate speech has reportedly risen on Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover

Data recently published by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League found that hate speech has risen since Musk acquired the platform for a whopping $44 billion in October. According to the study, before the South African business took over Twitter, slurs against Black Americans appeared on the site at an average rate of 1,282 times a day. Now, the number has more than doubled to 3,876 since Musk’s takeover, The New York Times reported. Slurs against the LGBTQ and Jewish communities have also skyrocketed up to 58% and 62%, respectively.

Chuck’s urgent request came shortly after Musk banned Kanye West from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. While responding to a Twitter user about the controversy, Musk explained that he suspended Ye’s account for violating the social media app’s “incitement to violence” policy.

Twitter users share mixed reactions to Chuch D’s request

After Chuck D expressed his concern about the n-word’s use on Twitter, some users argued that Black Twitter would be negatively impacted if Musk removed the slur from the platform.

Other users agreed with Chuck like @Xanthose24, who argued that Elon had the “power” to enforce the change.

“If he doesn’t get rid of that word then he’s part of the issue,” the user added.

Elon calls Twitter hate speech increase allegations “utterly false”

Time will only tell how Elon will utilize his power as the new owner of Twitter, but many anti-hate organizations are urging the tech giant to reinforce clear rules quickly before things get out of hand.

In a statement to CNN, Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said that Musk had “sent up the bat-signal to every kind of racist, misogynist and homophobe that Twitter was open for business, and they have reacted accordingly.”

Ahmed added:

“A safe space for hate is a hostile environment to most decent folks by means of comparison, who would want to sit in a cafe or pub where crazies are screaming expletives and bigotry, let alone have the chutzpah to claim that it was a democratically-essential debate?”

On Friday afternoon, Musk responded to the hate speech allegations, tweeting that the data was “utterly false.” The 51-year-old tweeted that hate speech impressions have “declined” since he acquired the company. He also promised to monitor the data “weekly.”

