The Art Of Losing Without Losing It With Erica Campbell | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Art Of Losing Without Losing It With Erica Campbell”

When I interviewed Erica she said of course in business we want to win but we should learn how to lose without losing it. Wow. Learn how to lose because sooner or later we all lose something in life. And when you do lose, learn how to do so without losing it and falling apart or going crazy. It is a skill to learn to lose and then regroup so you can win the next time around. I love it. Listen to her interview on my podcasts and get ready to be inspired.

remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.