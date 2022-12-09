Dr. Cindy Trimm Brings Powerful World Changers Together

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Visionary futurist, thought leader, and global life and business strategist Dr. Cindy Trimm has announced that registration is open for her annual conference, End Your Year Strong. End Your Year Strong is an annual conference created to provide an elevated experience that empowers attendees to boldly move forward and engage in an ever-changing world. End Your Year Strong will be held December 16-17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Registration is open and can be completed at https://www.endyouryearstrong.com. This year’s theme is “Emergence: Rise of the Next Generation,” and will feature speakers and recording artists such as Australian activist and evangelist Christine Caine; best-selling author and megachurch pastor Keion Henderson; former Ohio State Representative and motivational speaker Les Brown; business guru, Kevin Mullens; TV and radio personality Egypt Sherrod; GRAMMY® Award nominee and GMA Dove Award-winning gospel singer Jekalyn Carr; recording artist, author, and radio personality Darlene McCoy; Stellar and Grammy Nominated recording artist Todd Dulaney, and more!

This year’s speaker lineup is representative of the shifts going on in the world; ultimately, the conference will provide needed insight so attendees can succeed, progress, and prosper as difference-makers, industry leaders, and agents of change who courageously address the complexities of our day.

“The rise of the next generation has nothing to do with your age,” explained Dr. Cindy Trimm. “This conference is for those with the passion, skill, potential, and expertise to boldly step out of the shadows, emerge with solutions to world problems, and see themselves as influencers, catalysts, and architects of the future. The world, as it is, was shaped by a previous generation of dreamers and innovators who, in their time, pushed humanity forward and changed how we lived, worked, and progressed. This generation is no different. Our Summit will inspire the next dreamers and innovators to arise and to take their place in history too.”

In addition to learning strategies that lead to better decision-making, attendees will learn ways to elevate their personal brands to impact their intra- and interpersonal lives. End Your Year Strong provides tools and resources for attendees to maximize the time before the New Year and start their journeys toward better health, financial freedom, entrepreneurship, and more. As more people focus on starting their own businesses, creating legacies for their families, and working for their communities, these tips are timely and will inspire attendees to make progress now rather than later.

“You should not be coasting into 2023,” said Trimm, who will be leading the conference’s State of our Union session. “You should be going full throttle. How you end 2022 is how you will begin 2023.”

A virtual option will also be available for attendees to enjoy all speaking sessions. Additional information about the conference, including a schedule of sessions and other frequently asked questions, can be found at https://www.endyouryearstrong.com.

Dr. Cindy Trimm Brings Powerful World Changers Together was originally published on praiserichmond.com