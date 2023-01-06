Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

More wonderful news is being reported in the remarkable recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

His agent shared that Hamlin is reportedly breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED: Damar Hamlin’s NFL Contract Isn’t Guaranteed, So His Situation Could Get Worse

The team also shared that his neurologic function fortunately remains intact.

He was also able to talk to some of his teammates and coaches via Facetime during a team meeting.

RELATED: As Damar Hamlin’s Condition Improves, He Has One Question: “Who Won The Game?”

VIA US News:

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

We’re glad to hear news of positive progress and continue to send prayers to Hamlin and his family as he recovers.

RELATED: Ravens Send Their Thoughts and Prayers To Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reportedly Talking And Breathing On His Own appeared first on 92 Q.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reportedly Talking And Breathing On His Own was originally published on 92q.com