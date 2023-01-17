University of Texas-Austin Bans TikTok from Campus Networks

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

University of Texas-Austin students and faculty will not be able to access the popular social media app while connected to university internet servers. According to a report by The Texas Tribune, UT-Austin has blocked access to the video-sharing app TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive demanding all state agencies to remove the app from government-issued devices, per an email sent to students Tuesday (Jan 17).

