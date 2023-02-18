Nike Donates $8.9M To Grassroots Nonprofits Advancing Social Justice

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Nike is furthering its commitment to support grassroots nonprofits dedicated to uplifting and empowering Black and brown communities. The brand announced it’s awarding $8.9 million in grants to a collective of social impact organizations.

The donation is part of Nike’s 2023 Black Community Commitment initiative. The funds will help advance the work of 53 organizations driving transformative change nationally and locally. Amongst the new grantees are the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation which works to increase Black voter engagement, the Fearless Foundation which aims to eradicate racial disparities faced by entrepreneurs of color surrounding access to capital, and the entrepreneurship-focused youth nonprofit BUILD.

All of the grantees are leading work centered on equity in education, and social and economic justice in cities that include New York City, St. Louis, Boston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Chicago, and Portland. The effort is part of Nike’s larger $40 million commitment to advancing racial justice following the harrowing murder of George Floyd in 2020.

“Every day I am inspired by my teammates here at Nike who recognize the importance of the work we are doing. I’m also inspired by the various organizations we partner with who are on the ground, in our communities, committed to creating change and combatting the inequities we all face daily,” Nike’s Senior Director of Inclusive Community for Social & Community Impact Karol Collymore shared in a statement.

Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, shared the donation will be instrumental in creating lasting change. “Our organization’s mission to promote Black civic engagement and racial, economic, and social justice is anchored in building values-driven coalitions centered on women and youth empowerment, leadership development, health & wellness, education, and global empowerment. When our community has a seat at the table, it benefits everyone in the nation,” she said.

NBA legend Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand—which is a subsidiary of Nike—have also pledged to donate $100 million in grants over the next decade.

