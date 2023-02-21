Erica Campbell “Positive” Wins NAACP Image Award

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Big congratulations to our own GetUp! Church first lady Erica Campbell for winning the Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for her single “Positive.” Erica spoke about her win on her official Instagram page, saying “I am so honored and excited to announce that “Positive” won the NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song.” 🏆💜 Thank you to everyone that took the time to vote for me! I’m so grateful for all the love and support I have received over the years. God never ceases to amaze me! 💜“

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 25th but throughout this week several non-televised category winners will be announced via streaming presentations. Night one was hosted by actor Khleo Thomas and multiple awards were given away including Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song and Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album, won by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin for “Kingdom Book One.”

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

“Positive” – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.) (WINNER)

“Whole World In His Hands” – MAJOR. (MNRK Music Group)

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration) (WINNER)

My Life – James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)