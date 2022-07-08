Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Features “Kingdom” on the TODAY Show

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin joined NBC’s TODAY Show to perform “Kingdom,” off their collaboration album, ‘Kingdom Book One’.

Additionally, Franklin and Maverick City Music co-founders Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay discussed the movement behind Maverick City Music, how the genre-transcending group continues to pave the path for minority representation in the world of gospel music and beyond, and the process behind the creation of their new music, which took place in a Florida prison and aims to shine a light on the plight of mass incarceration.

