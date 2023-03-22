Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday March 20th, Perrigo Co., which makes the Gerber Good Start SoothProTM Powered Infant Formula, has recalled the product over concerns of bacterial contamination.

This voluntary recalled was made in consultation the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cronobacter sakazakii, the presumed bacteria, could have possibly been present in the company’s manufacturing facility between January 2nd and January 18th.

No adverse health events have been reported, nor have any distributed products have tested positive for the presumed bacterial infection.

Last year, there was an infant formula shortage due to the closing of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant. This closing was prompted by the death of two infants who consumed powered infant formula made at the Michigan plant. However, tests later determined that in fact the bacteria found in the Michigan plant was not related to the bacteria in the infant cases.

For more information and see which of the following products are being recalled, [CLICK HERE]

RELATED: Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

RELATED: Philadelphia to pay $9.25M to Protesters Over Police Excessive Force During 2020 Protests

RELATED: Philadelphia Offers Mothers Free Formula and Diapers During Pandemic

Gerber Recalls Baby Formula Due to Bacteria Contamination was originally published on rnbphilly.com