He’s more than a friend folks, JJ Hairston is family. Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 JJ spent some time with AV talking music, ministry and more.

RELATED: Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023

RELATED: 2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery

[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in The Park 2023 with JJ Hairston was originally published on praisehouston.com