He’s more than a friend folks, JJ Hairston is family. Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 JJ spent some time with AV talking music, ministry and more.
RELATED: Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023
RELATED: 2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery
[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in The Park 2023 with JJ Hairston was originally published on praisehouston.com
-
Erica Campbell Set To Appear in the Lifetime Film 'Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins'
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Tamela Mann Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 25, 2023)
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars