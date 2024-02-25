Flint City (Michigan) Councilman Eric Mays has died at age 65.
The city confirmed Mays’ death late Saturday night, Feb. 24. He was reportedly found deceased in his Flint City home. According to reports Mays died of “natural causes after an illness.”
Mays served on the Flint, Michigan City Council, representing its First Ward from 2013 until he died in 2024. Sources say Flint City Hall plans to lower its flag to half-staff in Mays’ honor beginning Monday, February 26. He was serving his third term, representing the city’s First Ward.
“This is a tremendous loss for our community and a shock to all friends and family,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a statement (according to MLive.com), “As our community grieves during this difficult time, on behalf of Councilman Mays’ family, we ask that community members respect their privacy and allow them time and space to mourn. We continue to lift the family in prayer.”
The beloved and outspoken councilman was best known unwavering passion for politics and viral quotes and court moments (i.e. “Point of Order!”). His contributions, impact, and energy will be missed by many.
Related
- Carl Weathers Dead At 76, Social Media Salutes The Black Acting Legend
- Flint Water Crisis Case ‘Closed’ Without Any Criminal Accountability For Poisoning Black City
Outspoken Councilman Eric Mays Passes Away 65 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
