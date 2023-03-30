Secret Is Helping Young Women Build A Solid Financial Foundation With Their Latest Initiative

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Secret Deodorant is taking money matters to the next level with their multi-year financial empowerment initiative. The brand vows to provide one million young women with access to financial courses and training resources, spearheaded by successful financial experts.

Secret unveiled the initiative at the New York Stock Exchange during the ‘Young Women’s Financial Wellness Forum,’ hosted in partnership with Seneca Women, a women’s leadership platform dedicated to advancing women in the economy and around the world.

Growing up, financial literacy wasn’t taught in schools. Credit scores developed in 1989, so my generation learned the hard way about managing debt. Today’s leaders are preparing the next generation of change-making women with the tools they need to create a solid financial foundation and become successful adults.

The Young Women’s Financial Wellness Forum featured candid chats with esteemed financial gurus like Carmen Perez, Creator of MUCH budgeting app, Marsha Barnes, CEO and founder of The Finance Bar Members Club, Berna Anat, financial educator and author of “Money Out Loud – All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us,” Sharon Bowen, Chair of the NYSE, Nicole Diaz, Senior Communications Manager for Secret, and Jamila Souffrant, founder of Journey to Launch.

“I understand how imperative it is to be well-versed in the world of finances. From understanding

how to get your first credit card, student loans, to how to apply for a mortgage and dealing with debt, it’s a lot to take in,” said Marsha Barnes. “Through financial therapy and education, I can support women throughout their experiences, and partnering with Secret gives me the opportunity to extend a helping hand to more women in need. I look forward to making a meaningful impact in young women’s lives as they embark on their personal journeys to achieve financial wellness.”

The campaign doesn’t stop there. The brand will tap into social media to reach young women through #SecretMoneyMoves, a series of financial literacy social posts that address the ins and outs of prominent financial questions, like how to create a budget, negotiate your first salary, understand your credit score and much more. Learn more about Secret’s new financial empowerment programming by visiting Secret.com/MoneyMoves. DON’T MISS…

Secret Is Helping Young Women Build A Solid Financial Foundation With Their Latest Initiative was originally published on hellobeautiful.com