Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Award winner Warryn Campbell is a music visionary, executive, and leading producer of R&B, gospel, and Hip Hop music. Campbell’s mastery to create chart-topping hits across a multitude of genres has made him critically acclaimed as one of the most prolific record producers of our time. Join the Kennedy Center as he and Founding Hip Hop Culture Council Member MC Lyte present a special Easter concert featuring Erica Campbell, Mary Mary, The Walls Group, Lena Byrd Miles, Anthony Brown and Group Therapy, JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise and the Howard Gospel Choir.

He has successfully built the independent record label My Block Inc. in the tradition of influential Black record labels and has developed a talent roster rooted in family values including Mary Mary, Erica Campbell, The Walls Group, Lena Byrd Miles, JoiStaRR, Jason McGee & The Choir, and more.

For tickets go to Kenndy-Center.org.

MC Lyte and Warryn Campbell Present MY BLOCK at the Kennedy Center Easter Sunday was originally published on praisedc.com