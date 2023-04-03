Johnny Collins Talks About The Importance Of Having A Money Mindset | Money Monday

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Building wealth is essential in securing a better future for ourselves and our families. Unfortunately, black people are often on the lower end of the economic ladder, facing obstacles such as a lack of generational wealth and limited access to opportunities. However, we can change this by adopting a money mindset that prioritizes long-term financial stability and investing in our businesses and communities. By educating ourselves on financial literacy and seeking out resources and mentorship, we can break the cycle of economic inequality and create a brighter future for ourselves and future generations. It’s time to take control of our financial futures and build the wealth we deserve.

Johnny Collins stops by the Get Up Church to discuss the importance of a money mindset. Collins is a title insurance executive and Community National Title LLC President. He also recently made history by becoming the first black person to be elected to the Texas Land and Title Association Board in the organization’s 115-year history.

