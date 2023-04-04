Tamela Mann Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of April 8, 2023)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

For the third week in a row, Grammy Award Winner, Stellar Award Winner, and 2022 American Music Award Winner for Favorite Gospel Artist, Tamela Mann, set an industry record this week. She is the first artist to score ten No. 1’s at the gospel radio format. Her current single, “Finished,” which she penned with Singer/Songwriter, Travis Greene, is the fourth song to ascend to No. 1 from her Tillymann Entertainment CD, Overcomer. “Finished” set an industry record this week when it scored a No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Radio Airplay chart, notching her 10th No. 1 at the format.

Tamela’s historic Gospel radio chart honor is the culmination of her Billboard Gospel Radio Airplay chart success. In addition to “Finished,” Overcomer’s No. 1’s include “He Did It For Me,” “Help Me (feat. the Fellas),” and “Touch From You.” Best Days’ lead single and RIAA certified Gold track, “Take Me To The King,” One Way’s “God Provides,” and “My World Needs You,” were written by Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin. Other fan-favorite chart-toppers include “This Place” from Best Days, “I Can Only Imagine” from Best Days Deluxe, and “Change Me” from One Way.

“I am so proud of Tamela and all her accomplishments. The continued recognition for her music is truly a gift from God and the fans,” said Tamela’s Husband and Manager David Mann. “I would like to personally thank all the songwriters, producers, musicians, and the rest of our team – IGA Talent Management, Tillymann Music Group, TKO, Tenth Child Inc., and the Wright Group – for helping us achieve this historic goal.”

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of April 8, 2023

1. Finished Tamela Mann

2. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.

3. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

4. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton (*greatest gainer this week)

5. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

6. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

7. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones

8. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

9. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

10. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

11. New Tye Tribbett

12. I’m In Love Nia Allen

13. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

14. Miracles Kierra Sheard Kelly f/Pastor Mike Jr.

15. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

16. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

17. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

18. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

19. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes

20. Anything But Fail The Group Fire

Tamela Mann Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of April 8, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com