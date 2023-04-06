LSU Athletics Department Says They’ll “Certainly Accept White House Invitation” Despite Angel Reese’s Comments

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the strong comments from LSU’s basketball star Angel Reese, the school’s athletics department is making it known that they will indeed accept a White House invitation.

Reese said in an interview earlier this week on “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that her team would not be visiting the White House after First Lady Jill Biden suggested that the losing team Iowa should also be included.

Although the first lady clarified her comments, Reese did not accept her apology and suggested that the team would rather meet with Former President Barack Obama and Michelle.

However, CNN reports that LSU’s athletics department said they would “certainly accept an invitation.”

Traditionally, the national champions would be invited to visit White House. However, when word got out that the first lady wanted both teams to come to the White House, Reese took twitter her thoughts, calling the suggestion ‘A Joke’.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” said Biden, while speaking at an event. “So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Of course social media has had it thoughts all week, but it looks like regardless of any public comments, the school will still be accepting an invitation from the president.

