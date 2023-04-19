Create Momentum | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is to “Create Momentum”

I’ve been sharing my special series with my 10 powerful success principles that can help you win, right now. They’re taken from my book “It Only Takes A Minute To Change Your Life,” found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives.

Step #3 is to “read your goals three times a day.” Read them once in the morning to get you started, then read them again at noon because on your way to work someone is gonna cut you off and give you an ugly gesture that will distract you and make you wanna ride up next to them and give them a piece of your mind. I recommend you let it go. Let them go. Because you need every little piece of your mind, you can keep helping you get your goals. Then read it again at night and always keep a pad and a pencil by your bed, because $1,000,000 ideas often come around 3:00 AM, and if you do this, you’re gonna start to win more.

remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.