Award-winning, Singer/Songwriter, Gospel hit-maker and Amazon best-selling author, Earnest Pugh, has just released a new single “Keeper Of Our Souls,” which is swiftly climbing the gospel charts ahead of his forthcoming album The Very Best of Earnest Pugh. The compilation will release via Shanachie Entertainment on June 2, 2023 in both digital and physical configurations.

“The Very Best of Earnest Pugh” will showcase such signature hits as “Rain on Us” and “The Great I Am,” as well as two new tracks featuring Zacardi Cortez and Nakitta Foxx respectively. It is a timely reminder of Earnest’s impact and contributions over the past fifteen years. “We are thrilled to welcome Earnest Pugh to the Shanachie family,” notes Shanachie General Manager, Randall Grass. “ His extraordinary voice and consistently outstanding songs set a standard of quality that means a lot on the contemporary scene.”

Earnest Pugh launched his gospel recording career over 18 years ago and scored a major breakthrough in 2009 with the Billboard #1 gospel smash “Rain On Us.” Pugh, who is a worship leader at The Church Without Walls in Houston, TX, also scored Billboard #1 hits for the songs “I Need Your Glory,” “God Wants To Heal You” and “Thank You So Much.” Dubbed “Gospel Music’s Leading Man,” Earnest Pugh has garnered multiple Stellar Award nominations and he is a recipient of the prestigious BMI (Broadcast Music Industry) award for long standing radio-play with his rendition of “ I Need Your Glory.” With a dramatic five-octave range, Pugh consistently sets the bar for quality gospel music.

Pre-Add / Pre-Save Link: https://ingrv.es/the-very-best-of-ear-rwe-r

Earnest Pugh Set to Release 12-Track Set was originally published on praiserichmond.com