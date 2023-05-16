Mastered It: Jalen Hurts Earns His Master’s Degree from Oklahoma University

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats are in order for Mr. Jalen Hurts as he has completed his mastered program at the University of Oklahoma. The Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback received a standing ovation as he walked across the stage at the Lloyd Noble Center to receive his Master’s Degree in Human Relations this past weekend.

Hurts earned his Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from Alabama University. He then transferred to Oklahoma University, where he played a single season before being drafted 53rd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts emphasized that although he played football for Oklahoma, he originally went to the University to get an education and receive a degree.

“It was a goal that I set for myself and I think more importantly, it’s something that I started and it’s something I had to finish,” Hurts told the media on Monday. “I think it was the perfect time for me to do it, considering I was probably going to run out of time to finish it later on with my credits expiring and stuff like that.”

Hurts spoke on the importance of chasing a higher education. Even after making life-changing money, he continued to model himself after his family, friends, and company he keeps, each of whom all have their master’s degrees in their respective fields. “It’s important to me and it’s something that made my parents proud.” Hurts said. “I know my mom has her master’s already; my girl has her master’s — My best friend has his master’s. So, I’m just chasing them.”

The 24-year-old pro took to social media to celebrate his accomplishments with some clean photos and a caption that fit perfect for the Mother’s Day holiday. “I Know My Momma Proud Of This One.. Master of Human Relations” Hurts posted on Instagram.

