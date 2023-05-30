Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback”
Today, in this time of challenge I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them while others allow adversity to crush them.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifice Of Our Ancestors | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Her Story – B. Smith and “Just One Yes”
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Story Of St. Patrick
You must decide to have faith and positive expectations and expectancy. See, your uplook determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say it again, your uplook determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re going to come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Talks Pregnancy 'I Felt The Presence Of God This Time Around'
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Halle Bailey Reveals Sister Chloe Bailey’s Sweet Reaction To Seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ For The First Time
-
GoFundMe For Sarah Jane Comrie Surges To Help ‘Citi Bike Karen’ Pay ‘Mounting’ Legal Bills
-
Viola Davis Stuns In Valentino At The Cannes Film Festival