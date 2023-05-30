Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback”

Today, in this time of challenge I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them while others allow adversity to crush them.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

You must decide to have faith and positive expectations and expectancy. See, your uplook determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say it again, your uplook determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re going to come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.