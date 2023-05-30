DOE Debuts New Single ‘Lead Us Again’

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter DOE returns to the Get Up Church to premiere her new single “Lead Us Again.” The Shreveport, Louisiana native tells Erica what her new song means to her, saying, “This song is the cry of my heart and I think it’s the cry of the church’s heart. We don’t want to lean on schedules again or our own, you know, desire to emotions in church.”
“I think that everybody has this desire to be led by the spirit. Again, I think we need that. I think we need unity, but it can’t just come from it. It can’t be our own ideas, you know. The Holy Spirit has to lead us into that. And so that’s really what this song is. It’s just a prayer.”
2023 has been an amazing year for DOE. Six Stellar Award nominations including Artist of the Year and the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year and our girl is engaged! Between touring, award season, and a new album, DOE will remain busy for 2023.
