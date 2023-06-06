Sheilah Belle “The Belle” Returns with her 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest

Save the Date!
13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle
@ Dogwood Dell, Richmond, VA
Sunday, July 9, 2023 @ 5pm
BRINGING THE COMMUNITY BACK TOGETHER!
Richmond, VA – May 30, 2023 — LOCK IT IN! SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 @5PM. The 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA. We are bringing the Community Back Together again with Cora Armstrong, Mervin Mayo Mary Glover, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Mens Choir, GI., Donte McCutchen, The GMWA Goochland & Vicinity, Branden Anderson, Chiquita L Cross, and more.
FREE to the Public!
