Jonathan McReynolds Continues Sold Out MY TRUTH Tour & Single “Able” featuring Marvin Winans

GRAMMY, DOVE and Stellar Award winner, Jonathan McReynolds’ continues his sold out domestic tour, The My Truth Tour. Ticket prices start at $39.50 via Jonathan McReynolds’ website. On the heels of his fifth-consecutive Billboard Gospel National Airplay #1 single, “Your World,” he now lifts a brand-new track, “Able” featuring Marvin Winans, from the MY TRUTH album. “Able” featuring Marvin Winans is impacting radio now. The MY TRUTH TOUR is in partnership with Compassion International; The 12-track album, MY TRUTH, is available wherever music is sold and streamed now.

Follow Jonathan McReynolds on social media using the handle @JonathanMcReynolds.MY TRUTH Tour Dates

June 4 – Savannah, GA

June 14 – Pittsburgh, PA

June 17 – St. Louis, MO

June 22 – Minneapolis, MN

June 23 – Kansas City, MO

June 25 – Denver, CO

June 27 – San Diego, CA

