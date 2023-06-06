Arts & Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds Continues Sold Out MY TRUTH Tour & Single "Able" featuring Marvin Winans

Published on June 6, 2023

GRAMMY, DOVE and Stellar Award winner, Jonathan McReynolds’ continues his sold out domestic tour, The My Truth Tour. Ticket prices start at $39.50 via Jonathan McReynolds’ website. On the heels of his fifth-consecutive Billboard Gospel National Airplay #1 single, “Your World,” he now lifts a brand-new track, “Able” featuring Marvin Winans, from the MY TRUTH album. “Able” featuring Marvin Winans is impacting radio now. The MY TRUTH TOUR is in partnership with Compassion International; The 12-track album, MY TRUTH, is available wherever music is sold and streamed now.

MY TRUTH Tour Dates

June 4 – Savannah, GA

June 14 – Pittsburgh, PA

June 17 – St. Louis, MO

June 22 – Minneapolis, MN

June 23 – Kansas City, MO

June 25 – Denver, CO

June 27 – San Diego, CA

