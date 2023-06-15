5 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts For Every Type Dad

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Father’s Day is the perfect time to splurge on daddy. Whether that’s bae, your father, or father-in-law, here’s a gift guide for every type of dad in your life. From ASAP Rocky’s smooth Canadian Whiskey to Black-owned luxury brand Denim Tears, check out these last-minute Father’s Day gifts that will go a long way.

For The Fly Guy

Black luxury brands like Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears are on the rise. Denim Tears is wildly popular with celebs like Cardi B name-dropping the label in her blazing Put It On The Floor Again verse. Denim Tears has become so popular, a recent NYC pop-up shop was shut down due to a massive turnout. Denim Tears is the hottest brand in the streets and the young dad in your life will appreciate the fly gear as a Father’s Day gift. Their super stylish ‘Cotton Wreath’ sweatsuits are all the rage and right on budget at $195 for the pants and $210 for the hoodie.

Cotton Wreath Sweatpants

Cotton Wreath Sweatpants Zip Hoodie

For The BBQ Enthusiast

Gentlemen’s Hardware BBQ Multi-Tool is a simple gift that will go a long way on the grill. Priced at $62, this grilling essential features a sturdy spatula, basting brush, fork, bottle opener and corkscrew. Packaged in their signature branded box, this will become an essential tool for dad to do all the cooking, working smarter not harder.

BBQ Multi Tool

For The Whiskey Lover

You’ll get major cool points for this bottle of Mercer + Prince by A$AP Rocky. With the tagline, born and the intersection of art + culture, Mercer + Prince is a blended Canadian whisky that has been aged a minimum of 4 years in American White Oak barrels and influenced by Japanese Mizunara Oak. But what makes this Whiskey a standout, is its creative bottle that comes with two cups so you can pour it up anywhere. See what I did there?!

Mercer + Prince

For The Flashy

Prada’s Symbole 49MM Rectangle Sunglasses are trending this season and if your guy is into luxury, he’ll appreciate these stylish shades. With bold geometric temples and signature Prada logo, wil Shop Now

For The Trendy Tech

This Oura Ring Gen3 will look good on dad’s finger while collecting the most accurate health data. Per the website, the ring accurately tracks heart rate, sleep cycles, and activity, then provides insight and guidance based on what it tracks into a membership based app that provides:

In-depth sleep analysis every morning

Personalized health insights & recommendations

Live & accurate heart rate monitoring

Temperature trend monitoring as a tool to predict periods and to identify early signs of sickness

It comes in two styles and 5 sheens including silver, black, stealth, gold, and rose gold for a price point of $259.

Oura Ring Gen3

5 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts For Every Type Dad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com