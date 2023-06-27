Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Thanks Nicki Minaj For Attending The It’s Time Tour: “My Sister”

A linkup we haven’t seen in awhile.
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard recently revealed that rapper Nicki Minaj attended the “It’s Time Tour” and thanked her sister for coming in an Instagram post.
Check out the post below:
It’s not the first time the two have connected as they have a song together titled “I’m Getting Ready.”
Although it’s not an expected collab, we love to see this wonderful friendship between two successful women.
