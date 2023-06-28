How To Prevent Marriage Misery | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Prevent Marriage Misery”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
I wanna let you know that there’s a chapter in the book for people who are not yet married. It reads that you must make enough thoughtful. It’s thoughtful a decision about who you marry.
Life involves many major decisions, but the most important decision you will make after your decision about your faith is who you choose to marry. That person will be responsible for 90% of your misery, or 90% of your joy, so you must choose wisely. You must make a thought full decision, not an emotional decision Love is an emotion, but marriage is a decision.
Make a thoughtful decision about who you will marry so you can have a happy and wonderful marriage. I’m telling you, it makes a difference.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Keep Going Keep Fighting| Ericaism
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
Stan Jones Stops By To Talk About His New Single "The Promise" With The Mississippi Mass Choir
-
Cleveland Police Say ’30 Missing Children’ Reports Are Misleading
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Hall of Fame LB Ray Lewis, Dies At 28