Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

After welcoming her first child at 50, Naomi Campbell, 53, revealed the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post today.

The photo features an image of Campbell with a baby nestled to her bosom, as she and her two-year-old daughter holding his hand.

She wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo

It’s never too late to become a mother @candytman stylist @rodneyburns

The Supermodel is part of the generation of women proving motherhood is possible at any age.We love to see women of all ages experience that euphoria of motherhood.

DON’T MISS…

Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue

Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The Age Of 50

10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game

Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2 ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com