Choose Joy Over Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Choose Joy Over Happiness”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today’s wake-up and win messages about happiness. Happiness is typically a result of the happenings in your life. But Joy is a result of your internal positioning and I decided long ago that I would not let stuff steal or disrupt my joy. You too can develop an attitude of joy.
Even in crazy times, how one technique is to make a commitment to, say, calming things to yourself, practice saying calm things out loud, stay calm, do not panic. Then ask yourself, will the world stop turning? Because of this problem. If the answer is no, you gotta keep moving.
Make a decision to fill yourself with the pure, the powerful and the positive. Realize that no matter how many challenges you have, you still are blessed because you are still here, which means you still have a chance to turn whatever situation you have around.
Stay positive and stay prayerful and expect that your best is still yet to come.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
