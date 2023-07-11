How to Have a Landmark Year | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How to Have a Landmark Year”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
I recently shared that we are now in the second-half of the year. Many people have written off this year because it’s been so challenging, yet not everyone. Some people have decided to make this year a landmark year in their success journey. They know that many successful companies were started in tough time Disney, Uber, Facebook, Microsoft and Google. Yet the difference between those companies were not the circumstances. Because it was a down year for everyone, yet they decided to think up and then act on their up thoughts.
I recommend you think up and think about how you can make this year a better year. If others can build multi $1,000,000 incomes in down times. Sometimes it all it takes is a belief, A belief mixed with actions you gotta believe, and then you gotta act on it. I believe you. Then and now you need to do is action, so get belief, get belief and get born.
Get busy.
This is your time.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
