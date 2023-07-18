Anger: Use It Or Lose It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Anger: Use It Or Lose It”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
See most people live by the philosophy, Don’t get mad Get even. Well, I want to encourage you to think even bigger. Change your thinking from getting mad and getting even to don’t get mad and don’t get even. Get ahead. Hmm. And in my book of set Back is a setup for a comeback I have a chapter entitled, Harness Your Anger Use it Don’t lose it. In that chapter I share that anger is a natural reaction. And can be a powerful motivator, yet you must not let the response be undisciplined, but rather, when you get angry, I suggest that you use it as fuel for greater achievement and accomplishment.
You must realize that anger is the word danger without the deed, which stands for discipline. You must decide to develop and exert discipline and think before. Acting, think and be wise in your actions and you will be amazed at the results. Don’t get mad. Don’t get even.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
