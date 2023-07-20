In Dark Times, Trust The Engineer| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “In Dark Times, Trust The Engineer”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s wake up and win messages about trust. How you must have faith and trust when you are in the tough times in your life and life. There will be days when it is dark. It is like being on a train and you go into a long tunnel and it is dark and you might go around curves and twists and turns. And you can’t see and you’re not sure about what is going to happen next.

I believe it is in those times of uncertainty that you must have trust. You must trust the engineer. I have learned to trust the engineer who knows where the curves are and who knows how to get to the chosen destination. And my engineer is the God of the universe.

When I’m going through dark times. I’ve decided to trust the engineer who made the universe. I trust the God of the universe and know where we are going and how to get there.

I recommend you do the thing

