In Dark Times, Trust The Engineer| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “In Dark Times, Trust The Engineer”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
Today’s wake up and win messages about trust. How you must have faith and trust when you are in the tough times in your life and life. There will be days when it is dark. It is like being on a train and you go into a long tunnel and it is dark and you might go around curves and twists and turns. And you can’t see and you’re not sure about what is going to happen next.
I believe it is in those times of uncertainty that you must have trust. You must trust the engineer. I have learned to trust the engineer who knows where the curves are and who knows how to get to the chosen destination. And my engineer is the God of the universe.
When I’m going through dark times. I’ve decided to trust the engineer who made the universe. I trust the God of the universe and know where we are going and how to get there.
I recommend you do the thing
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
God Will Shift Your Plans | Ericaism
-
What Happened To Carlee Russell? Missing Black Woman Mysteriously Reappears After 48-Hour Search
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
CeCe Winans Stops By To Talk About The Stellar Awards, Her Tour and More