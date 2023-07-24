Someone Said It Couldn’t Be Done Pt 1 | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Someone Said It Couldn’t Be Done Pt 1″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

It only takes a minute to change your life. It is part one of a powerful poem called Someone said it couldn’t be done. Written by Edward Guest.

Edward Guest said someone said that it couldn’t be done but. He was a chuckle. Replied that maybe it couldn’t, but he would be one. Who wouldn’t say so till he had tried it. So he buckled right in with a trace of a grin. A smile on his face if he worried he hid it. Someone’s going to, oh, you’ll never do that. At least no one has ever done it. But he took off his coat and he took off his hat. And the first thing he know, he’d begun it with a lift of his chin, a bit of a grin without any doubting or quit in it, he started to sing as he tackled the thing that couldn’t be done. And he did it.

This is my kind of poem!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com