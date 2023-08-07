Laugh Big, Bold, and Best | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Laugh Big, Bold, and Best”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been encouraging you to dream big and do not fear. Don’t let fear stop you. I believe you can create great results from dreaming crazy, outrageous dreams. You would join a very prestigious club of people who know that those who laugh last laugh best.

I wrote my dream in my planner. When I was just getting started and I read it daily every time I opened my planner, I saw my dream. See, I was a broke, busted nightclub singer who wanted to become a national speaker and radio show host, and I kept pursuing it. And it happened.

Remember, scripture teachers in Habakkuk 2:2 “write the vision, make a plan upon table so that he who reads it may run the race.” Don’t let the laughter stop you keep running your race. And keep running after your dreams.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.