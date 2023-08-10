The Result Of Hard Work Is Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Result Of Hard Work Is Success”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I have been talking to you about the impact of persistence and the willingness to work hard. See, I want to share that excerpt, an excerpt from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life about hard works. You can transform your life if you dream big. And remember that hard work works. That’s right. Hard work works. I want to remind you that it is true that hard work works and that ongoing success is not the result of luck, but rather your willingness to work hard.

Proverbs 28:19. This that hard work brings prosperity while playing around brings poverty. It might be uncomfortable, but it is absolutely, absolutely necessary for you to work hard and to persist.

If you do, you’re gonna be amazed, amazed at the responses that life will give to you and how you will win more. It works if you work it.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.