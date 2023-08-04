Michelle Obama Wishes Barack A Happy Birthday With A Sweet Message: ‘Love you, Always’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Michelle Obama is going to do, it’s show her husband some love on his birthday! And for his most recent birthday this year, of course, she didn’t miss a beat when she took to social media to mark former President Barack Obama’s birthday with some warmhearted words and photos to go along with it.

The former First Lady took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, August 4 to wish her husband a happy 62nd birthday. She also included a heartfelt call for supporters to flood his inbox (and hers) with sweet messages in support of his new trip around the sun.

“Happy birthday to my favorite thoughtful guy,” Mrs. Obama wrote in a sweet X social media post. “Love you, always, @BarackObama,” she continued. She was also sure to include a snapshot of the former president striking a handsome pose in an olive button up and khaki colored slacks.

Check out the dapper post below.

Michelle Obama also took to Instagram to share a similar photo and message of support and well wishes for her husband’s birthday, posting the same photo from X for her millions of Instagram followers.

Check out the sweet post below.

Many of Mrs. Obama’s 55 million IG followers followed her lead and showed the former President love on his special day, wishing him a happy birthday and sharing some of their favorite memories of his time in the White House. “Happy Birthday to a one of a kind!!! ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Happiest birthday to my favorite president!”

Barack and Michelle Obama tied the knot in 1992 and have been giving us couples goals ever since! We just love their love, and love to see them express it daily – but especially on their birthdays! Happy Birthday, former President Barack Obama!

DON’T MISS…

Michelle Obama Says She Was Hesitant To Wear Her Hair Natural In The White House

20 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Defined Style And Grace

The Best Looks From Michelle Obama’s ‘Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Michelle Obama Is Giving Fly Girl Style Vibes On Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Michelle Obama Wishes Barack A Happy Birthday With A Sweet Message: ‘Love you, Always’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com