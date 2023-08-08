In recognition of Black Business Month, Melissa Wade speaks with Darrell Tennie of The Tennie Group, LLC, a Black-owned tax and accounting firm, who helped Melissa start her own business. Tennie gives helpful advice on what you need to start your business, from filing for your LLC to tax information and more!
For more information on The Tennie Group, visit http://www.thetenniegroup.com or http://www.facebook.com/thetenniegroup.
Faithfully Speaking On Starting A Business was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Are Having A Girl!
-
Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Loss of Youngest Daughter
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Leads 2023 Stellar Award Winners
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]